Cultural Adventures in Summertime

As the chill of winter fades, it’s time to put away the woolen hats and scarves and make way for sun hats and sandals! Summer is a time when there are many outdoor arts events to enjoy, as well as those summer activities that are ingrained in our culture. It makes sense to get the most out of the sunny weather, so put on the sun lotion, find your shades and get out there and enjoy it! Here are some activities that you can do with friends to make this summer one of the best you’ve ever had.

Outdoor Eating

Summer is a great time of year to eat outside. Gather some family and friends for a picnic at your local park, grab a bite to eat at an outdoor café, or enjoy a barbeque and a drink or two in the garden.

Picnics are great activities for people with children as there’s nothing more fun than a selection of tasty treats to nibble. Offer a variety of food from healthy fresh fruit and raw vegetables, to sausage rolls and sandwiches. Don’t forget the sweet treats too!

Relaxing on a sunny patio, rooftop garden or waterfront terrace of your favorite alfresco restaurant or café is one of the pleasures of summer. Enjoy mouth-watering food as you soak up the sun, watch the hustle and bustle of the street pass you by, or chat with a friend over a glass of bubbles.

When people think of summer, it is usual to think of barbeques. There’s just something about the smell of chargrilled beefsteak, sausages and chicken that puts a smile on people’s faces and makes us hungry. Not to mention the array of side dishes, like baked potatoes, slaw and dressed salads that we can fill our plates with. The key to successful barbeque parties is to have good quality food, a group of people that enjoy each other’s company and music playing. Read more about tasty barbeque recipes here.

Local Arts Event

Whether its classic painters showing their latest work, modern sculpture in open air places, or a story told through dance and song, there’s nothing like local arts events to make you feel inspired and get your creative juices flowing.

Make it your mission to see as much public art as you can in your local city, and discover the joy in the works of a new artist, or attend a poetry recital. Local arts events can refresh your senses and give you a new perspective that you hadn’t thought of before.

Camping

Camping out under the stars gives you a connection with nature that you just don’t get from doing anything else, and it’s a great activity to do with family. Having a campfire and cooking food together helps to strengthen bonds and create great memories to treasure. It also gives you time away from the pressures of work and everyday life, allowing you to reset your mind, find some peace and lower stress. Often, the simple things in life mean the most, and when you are camping out, noticing the sights, smells and sounds of the natural world can be a tonic to the fast paced world we live in.

Festivals and Music Events

There are so many great outdoor festivals, concerts and other music events on during summertime, it can be difficult knowing which to attend. With live music from top bands, classical performers and singers of every sort, the choice is endless!

Some of the best things about attending a festival is that you get the best of everything. Whether it is music, street food, partying and singing along with friends until dawn, or if you prefer a more sophisticated event with champagne and canapes, it’s all out there waiting for you to get your ticket.

If you are a performer, there’s no better way to reach a wide audience over a short space of time than at an outdoor music event. The only drawback is that you might have to carry heavy and expensive music equipment from gig to gig. This website offers a solution, providing an instrument and equipment hire service to music artists and performers, so they can concentrate on giving their best live performance.

Create Your Own Art

During summer, we tend to spend a lot more time outdoors. When hiking in the wilds, or just strolling along a leafy street, you are sure to find inspiration you can use to create your own work of art. It could be a collage or sculpture made from interesting things you find while spending time outdoors, you might be inspired to paint after seeing the bright colors of summer flowers, or get an idea for a novel after seeing a couple walking hand in hand.

If photography is your thing, you could take a collection of photos of people, places or objects that epitomize summer for you, and create a photo journal to remind you of this special time of year.

Perhaps you prefer to create a living work of art, such as a garden. It doesn’t matter how much space you have to work with, if you are inspired, a tiny window box planter can be just as beautiful as several acres of landscaped gardens.

Go to the Beach

Summer just isn’t summer without a trip to the beach! With golden sand between your toes, and the soft lapping waves, the beach is a top destination for rest and relaxation. Pack a picnic, swimwear, towels and sun lotion and spend the day having fun!

This summer, make the most of the sunny days and warm nights by soaking up some of the best cultural sights and activities your area has to offer. The joy of arts and music events is that there is something for everyone, and we all feel good about ourselves when we are inspired by creativity. This summer, why not do something a bit different? Look up information on summer activities and events near you, and get ready to see the world in a different light. Once you begin a journey of creative discovery, who knows what adventures you’ll find!