Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards: This Week

(Drive-in Style Movie Poster Art | Courtesy of Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards)

It’s hard to believe that we are almost halfway into August. How nice the wine club release pick-up party was this last Sunday. We released our 2018 Frontenac Gris, and our 2016 Marquette, both estate grown. Both wines were very well received by our wine club members, and are now available for tasting and purchase in our tasting room. To be a part of these exclusive release parties, find information on our wine club at faithhopeandcharityevents.com/wine-club.



We are open daily from 12-5pm, so come on in and taste these new releases. The 2018 Estate Grown Frontenac Gris is perfect for this time of year, and if you would like to plan early for the holidays; the Frontenc Gris makes a perfect pairing with Thanksgiving dinner. We have a limited supply of the 2016 Marquette, due to sales at our wine club pick up.

Praise in the Vineyard had a wonderful turnout this last Sunday. This is a nondenominational time of worship. This coming Sunday, the Griggs will be leading praise. A peach mimosa and wood fired pizza is a wonderful treat after praise.

Join us this Sunday from 11am-12pm for Praise in the Vineyard; there are no reservations required and there is no fee.



Our second Drive-In Style Movie was a big success. We have already booked our next drive-in movie for August 30; Finding Nemo will be shown. Please call 541-604-9808 to get your tickets, or go to the Facebook events page of 3 Rivers Limo Co.



No time to come visit us at Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards?

Purchase our wines at these places:

Becerra’s on 6th Bistro — Redmond

Brasada Ranch Store — Powell Butte

Bentley’s Restaurant in The Grand Hotel — Salem

Camp Sherman Store & Fly Shop — Camp Sherman

Fivepine Resort — Sisters

The Gallimaufry — Sisters

Geist Beerworks — Redmond

Schoolhouse Produce — Redmond

SCP Hotel — Redmond

Silver Leaf Market at Eagle Crest — Redmond

Sisters Meat & Smokehouse — Sisters

Sunriver Stores — Sunriver

Welcome Home — Redmond

Aspen Lakes — Sisters

This weekend’s live music at the vineyard

FHC Thirsty Thursdays!

Thursday, August 13, 5-8pm

Michael John & Rob Fincham

Live at the vineyard

Reservations required

Get your tickets for just $10 by clicking here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/live-at-the-vineyard-michael-john-rob-fincham

Advanced ticket purchase is required to ensure social distancing.

Heller Highwater

Friday, August 14, 6-9pm

Join us Friday for live music and handcrafted food as well as our incredible wine.

Family friendly

Advance ticket purchase required by clicking the link below.

faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/heller-highwater

The Soul Benders

Saturday, August 15, 6-9pm

Join us for The Soul Benders; Rock and Soul Royalty, at our outdoor venue.

Advance ticket purchase required at the link below.

faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/live-at-faith-hope-charity-vineyards-the-soul-benders

Sunday, August 16: Praise Music With The Griggs

No reservation or advance ticket purchase required

In the vineyard at 11am

Get your peach mimosa during praise and your breakfast pizza afterwards.

Free will offering taken for Crush Cancer

faithhopeandcharityevents.com