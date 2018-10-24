Deschutes Historical Museum & McMenamins Old St. Francis present The Legend of Sleepy Hollow with Alastair Jaques

(Photo courtesy of McMenamins Old St. Francis School)

Friday, October 26

The Deschutes Historical Museum and McMenamins Old St. Francis present The Legend of Sleepy Hollow with Alastair Jaques, Friday, October 26, at 7pm — a dramatic presentation of Washington Irving’s classic haunted tale.

First published in 1820, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is an enduring piece of American fiction that placed The Headless Horseman firmly in America’s Halloween imagination. Presented by actor Alastair Jaques (An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe and American Gothic), rediscover the whole story of Ichabod Crane and his fateful encounter with the Headless Horseman.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is presented as a fundraiser for the Deschutes Historical Museum, preserving our local history since 1980. Funds raised help support educational programming, exhibits, and artifact collections care.

Tickets are $15 per person, with all ticket proceeds donated to the Deschutes Historical Museum. Tickets are available through the McMenamins Old St. Francis website or at cascadetickets.com.

https://www.mcmenamins.com/events/195560-the-legend-of-sleepy-hollow-with-alastair-jaques-a-fundraiser-for-the-deschutes-historical-museum

For details, contact Kelly Cannon-Miller at 541-389-1813. Alastair Jaques can be reached for media support and interviews at alastairmorley@zoho.com.

The Deschutes Historical Museum is located at 129 NW Idaho Ave, between Wall and Bond. Please visit the Deschutes Historical Museum website at www.deschuteshistory.org or call 541-389-1813 for more information.