Exotic Animals & Travel Tales

(Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Wild Kingdom’s Peter Gros Brings the Jungle to the Tower Theatre

On Monday, October 22 at 7:30pm the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation presents an evening with Wild Kingdom’s Peter Gros. Peter will share his exciting animal world, and travel tales from Siberia to the Amazon. He highlights his adventures with a mix of video clips and bloopers while introducing live, friendly exotic animals to audience members.

As a lifelong champion for the natural world, Peter’s goal is to share his passion with people across the planet, inspiring them to protect animals both locally and globally. “We need to continue to deliver a powerful message about how each of us can make a daily difference in preserving our natural world,” Gros says. “It is possible to use our natural resources in a sustainable manner. We simply need to educate our nations about the importance of wildlife conservation.” Join us for a family-friendly evening of tails and tales, and support the worldwide movement of conservation and preservation.

All tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office, by phone or online. Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

Wild Kingdom’s Peter Gros

Monday, October 22 at 7:30pm

Reserved Seating $22, $32, $42 (plus $3 preservation fee)

Tower Theatre 835 NW Wall Street, Bend

towertheatre.org • 541-317-0700