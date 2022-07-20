Watch Bend go Up The Creek!

(Photo | Courtesy of Tower Theatre)

With local, on-location stories from Kelly Cannon-Miller (Deschutes Historical Museum) and behind-the-scenes insights by Jared Rasic (The Source).

Bob McGraw (Tim Matheson), Gonzer (Stephen Furst) and their loser buddies are students at a bottom of the barrel school known derisively as “Lobotomy U.” Their Dean (John Hillerman) uses McGraw’s checkered past as blackmail to “volunteer” them into a collegiate raft race. Their opponents: Ivy-league preppies who cheat their way to the finish; ROTC students who are experts at sabotage; and a team of attractive females who outsmart and dress down (often literally) their competition. Filmed in spring 1983 around Bend and on the Deschutes River between Aspen Camp and Lava Island Falls, the race’s explosive finale showcases the whitewater rapids of the Big Eddy.

Chicago film critic Gene Siskel called the R-rated comedy “a good time” with “whimsical naturalness…They don’t push themselves upon us, and that allows us to identify with them in a relaxed way. The result is a very tight script with breathing room. That’s most unusual for a teen comedy.”

This special screening is FREE general admission. Then, after the film, you can pay what you decide the evening was worth!

PLEASE NOTE: This movie contains sex, nudity, alcohol and drug use, smoking and frankly, “unwoke” stereotypes.

July 20 at 7:30pm

1984; Rated R; 96 minutes

Reserve Now

towertheatre.org