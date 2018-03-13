Why Express Your Feelings Through Art?

In today’s modern and busy society, becoming a full-time artist remains a dream that many individuals would dream of following – but sadly are unable to. People perceive that there is no money in becoming an artist, meaning that they discount it as a career path. However, what if you choose to use art as a means of expressing yourself and your feelings, rather than focusing on the material aspect of this calling? Many artists, such as the greats Picasso and Monet, only begun to gain fame and fortune long after their deaths. However, art is much more than a painting, a song or a sculpture, it is an expression of your emotions that cannot be expressed through words. As human beings, we need art to enable us to gain and share new ideas.

There is no reason why you should discount art. In fact, using your imagination and knowledge at the same time can be incredibly beneficial in both personal and professional life, as the two can complement each other. When you create a piece of artwork, you do not require any training or discipline. In fact, an artist often needs to learn how to hone and grow their techniques and use of color, before they can gain a following – meaning that you gain followers who begin to interpret the work using their own feelings and emotions while trying to understand those of the artist at the same time.

Whether you are a young adult, a teenager or are even recently retired, each and every person has outlets to express themselves. It is vital that art remains a part of school curriculums, and even your day to day, to ensure that you can build and grow your creative ideas. Allowing your kids and family members to be creative will benefit their lives in a whole range of different ways. In fact, they may even now begin to view things differently. It is for this reason that it is vital to learn how to express your feelings through art.

Explore and engage what moves you

Although there is no clear-cut science behind it, humans are often moved by music or artworks. There is something deeply primordial in connecting with the emotions of another human being and being allowed to interpret and engage with the means that they have used to express how they were feeling at a set point in their life. If you are keen to learn how to express your own feelings through art, then you first need to engage with the works of others so that you can begin to tap into your own creative process. You do not need to be an expert sculpture or painter to do this but can simply begin by buying a few watercolors or crayons and experimenting at home. Likewise, if you enjoy listening to music or attending concerts, then make sure that you schedule some in as part of your creative learning process. Take time to understand what moves you, so that you can begin to choose how and what you are going to use to express your own inner feelings and emotions.

Try painting

For many people, choosing painting is the most straightforward and easy means to express their own feelings. There is nothing better than taking time at the weekends or after work to set up your easel and paint – be it your family members, the view from your vacation home or even just simply letting your inner feelings flow. For some artists, it is inspiring to put on music and interpret this through their works. Others find it easier to express their feelings and communicate through their paintings – as they cannot put how they are currently feeling into words. The beauty of painting is that the more you paint, the better your technique and understanding will become. You can also begin painting without having to invest a fortune in your materials. Remember, that you don’t need the most expensive oils or canvas to let your creative juices flow. You could even visit your local dollar store and pick up a watercolor set and other materials to help you get started. If you are keen to try painting, then what is stopping you? Pick up your paintbrush and let your feelings out.

Other outlets

For other individuals, there is a range of other ways that they can let their feelings out. If you enjoy listening and composing music, then you may want to begin by recording your own songs or raps that express your emotions from a particularly difficult period in your life. You may be someone who prefers to use his or her own body as a canvas, getting a new ink each and every time you experience a particular stage in your life. For many tribes, using body art is a way that they express their cultural heritage and particular important events in their lives. While in today’s western world, tattoos have become something of a fashion accessory. Black Line Studio offers custom tattoo design, ideal if you are considering using body art to let your feelings out. Remember, that you can choose whatever creative outlet works best for you. While you may need to cover your tattoos up at your place of work, there is still no reason why you should let others dictate whether or not you use this outlet to express yourself.

It is important to express your feelings and let them out using art rather than keeping your emotions bottled up. Although we perceive art to be a poor career choice, you can still embrace it during your free time. Make sure that you explore and engage with artwork or music to work out what moves you. Next, why not try painting; you do not even need to spend a fortune to get painting at home. Finally, if you prefer using tattoos or composing your own songs to express your feelings, then let yourself go. Art is a powerful tool in expressing your feelings, and there is no right or wrong way to do so. Just find out what works best for you.