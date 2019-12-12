Father Christmas is Comin’ to Town

(Father Christmas | Photo by Todd Cary)

You better not shout, you better not cry! Father Christmas is making a return to the High Desert Museum!

Draped in green and donning a wreath on his head, the beloved character from the 1880s will be visiting the Museum’s Spirit of the West exhibit this Saturday, December 14, listening to your holiday hopes and wishing you and yours good health and happiness!

FATHER CHRISTMAS

Saturday, December 14

11:00am – 3:00pm

FREE with Museum admission

A Quieter Time with Father Christmas

If the lines for the Father Christmas event are overwhelming for anyone in your family, please join us for his appearance at Museum and Me on Saturday, December 21.

Museum and Me is an after-hours time dedicated to visitors who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities.

Father Christmas will be on hand until 6:00pm to visit with attendees and take photographs.

MUSEUM AND ME: FATHER CHRISTMAS

Saturday, December 21

4:00pm – 7:00pm

FREE for individuals, family and friends

Please RSVP at 13443.blackbaudhosting.com/13443/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=e1695ef7-9f5c-45dc-92d0-cee29fc174a0.

Father Christmas was made possible by Mark J. and Katherine Kralj. The High Desert Museum is located at 59800 US-97 in Bend.

highdesertmuseum.org