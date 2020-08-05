Register Now to Bid on Three Dozen Items in Sunriver Music Festival’s Online Auction 

It arrives this week, Thursday, August 6! The Sunriver Music Festival’s first-ever Festival Faire online auction. Go online to register so you will be ready to bid on dozens of one-of-a-kind items donated by local businesses. The auction runs from August 6 (noon) to August 11.

By registering and bidding on a wide variety of fun items, you will help the Sunriver Music Festival ensure the future of music education and world-class concerts in Central Oregon. Here’s a rundown on some of the items:

A week in Hawaii

Tickets for all 2021 Festival performances in Bend and Sunriver

Golf Gateway at Sunriver Resort

Your Personal Driver (Personal Uber) for Central Oregon for six months

Guitar lesson with flatpicking legend Dale Adkins

Sunriver Wake original painting (2020 Poster Art)

Ride or Slide: Sunriver Sports Bike or Ski Rentals

Wine Basket – Sip Sip Hooray — three wonderful wines

To view all items, simply register online (sunrivermusic.org) and then discover the details of the above-mentioned auction items and many more.

FUND-A-SCHOLAR — A special feature of the online auction will be your opportunity to help support a Central Oregon young person through the Festival’s Young Artist Scholarship Program. It’s an affordable way to be part of the fun.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8 — PREMIERE OF THE FESTIVAL FAIRE VIDEO — In the midst of your online bidding fun, join us in seeing performances from this year’s Young Artists Scholarship recipients, plus surprises in the Festival’s new video.

There is only one way to join the fun — go online and register at: sunrivermusic.org or contact the festival office at: 541-593-1084 or email: info@sunrivermusic.org.

