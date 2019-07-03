In just a short time, the Sunriver Music Festival’s 42nd Season arrives and pre-Festival action is in full swing.

FESTIVAL FAIRE ARRIVES JULY 21 — There is still time to support youth musical education by attending the Festival’s July 21 Festival Faire. This evening of music, fine dining and auction fun supports youth educational programs in the greater La Pine and Sunriver areas. This year’s gala event begins at 4:30pm in Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall on Sunday, July 21. You will enjoy a hosted happy hour, fine wines, an elegant dinner prepared exclusively by Sunriver Resort award-winning chefs and music provided by three of the 2019 Young Artists Scholarship recipients.

A CONCERT DESIGNED FOR DISCOVERY — Want a fun way to introduce your kids or grandkids to classical music? On Tuesday, August 20 at 3pm the Festival will host a Discover the Symphony Concert showcasing Young Artists Scholarship soloists in a one-hour educational and entertaining concert. It presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting, perfect for kids of all ages.

ANOTHER GREAT PIANIST AUGUST 22 — One highlight of the Festival this summer will be two performances by internationally renowned pianist Olga Kern. But don’t overlook Classical Concert IV, Thursday, August 22 with another superstar, Eric Zuber. He will be performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23, K. 488, in A Major. Hailed as an “irresistibly fluid” and “illuminating” pianist by the New York Times and the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Eric Zuber has established himself as one of the leaders of a new generation of American pianists. He has won major prizes from ten of the world’s most prestigious international piano competitions including American Pianists Association, Arthur Rubinstein, Cleveland, Seoul, Sydney, Dublin, Honens and the Piano-e-Competition.

