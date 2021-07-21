HDCM Pop-Up Concerts! Continues This Week

(HDCM Pop-Up Concerts, Isabelle Senger & Janet Smith | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music has been making a splash around town with our new Pop-Up Concerts! This summer, violinist and Executive Director Isabelle Senger and pianist Janet Smith are performing in a series of free outdoor concerts, featuring works by Bach, Elgar, Tchaikovsky and more. These concerts are brought to you by Miller Lumber, will continue weekly until mid-August, and are FREE to attend and open to all.

The series continues this week on Thursday, July 22, at 12pm, with an appearance at Miller’s Landing Park. Join us on the lawn overlooking the Deschutes River and the Bend Whitewater Park. Miller’s Landing Park is across the river from McKay Park. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair, and pack a picnic for a lovely afternoon with music in the outdoors.

For more information about upcoming scheduled dates and locations, please visit HighDesertChamberMusic.com or call 541-306-3988.

High Desert Chamber Music’s (HDCM)mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its 13th season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM is proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com