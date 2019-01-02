GROUNDED Soars Back to the Stage

Stage Right Productions presents Grounded by George Brant at 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette, Bend, January 11-January 26 with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm with two Sunday matinees at 3pm.

Starring Kit Foreman and Directed by Lilli Ann Linford-Foreman, Grounded was performed recently at Cascades Theatrical as part of their Black Box Series.

From the award-winning playwright of Elephant’s Graveyard, George Brant, comes the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career in the sky is ended early due to an unexpected pregnancy. Reassigned to operate military drones from a windowless trailer outside Las Vegas, she hunts terrorists by day and returns to her family each night. As the pressure to track a high-profile target mounts, the boundaries begin to blur between the desert in which she lives and the one she patrols half a world away.

Grounded will be one of the final productions happening at 2nd Street Theater, which opened in 2001, due to a pending sale of the building. Stage Right Productions, the nonprofit that has operated the theater since 2011, will continue under a new board, with pending productions being planned at various locations in 2019.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $16 students/seniors and are available by calling the box office or online. Grounded contains strong language and content and depictions of violence.

For more information visit www.2ndstreettheater.com or contact 2ndstreettheater@gmail.com or call 541-312-9626.