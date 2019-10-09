Haunt Walks & Talks Returns to Deschutes Historical Museum October 11 & 12

(Photo | Pexels)

It’s time to get your HAUNT ON! The Deschutes Historical Museum’s Historical Haunts of Downtown Bend walking tours are back for 2 nights only, October 11 and 12. Bring your flashlights, comfortable shoes and plenty of nerve!

Each night the museum’s docents lead 12 one-hour tours around historic downtown Bend, telling tales from Bend’s past and weaving in a pinch of the paranormal and mystery of the unknown. The first tour leaves at 4pm, with additional tours following every 15-minutes. The final tour of the night is 7:30pm. Tour space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tickets sales begin at 10am the same day of the event.

Cost is $10 per person and $5 for Deschutes Historical Museum Members. Tour fee includes museum admission. All tours begin at the Museum and end downtown Bend. Hot chocolate and apple cider will be available.

PLEASE NOTE: as many featured locations are operating businesses inside, tours do not enter any buildings.

**Each walking tour is approximately one mile in length of flat walkways.**

The Deschutes Historical Museum is located at 129 NW Idaho Ave, between Wall and Bond.

deschuteshistory.org • 541-389-1813