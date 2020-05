(MOsley WOtta | Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Virtual Event: Art in Place — MOsley WOtta

Join us for a new series highlighting local artists as they explore space — studio space! Take a candid look inside the studio of Bend’s first Creative Laureate, MOsley WOtta, and explore the ways place and space help shape his work. Followed by a live Q&A.

This event is FREE but registration is required. A link and instructions will be emailed to you prior to the talk.

RSVP HERE

highdesertmuseum.org