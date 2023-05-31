Bicycle Film Festival Returns to Bend

Bicycle Film Festival ~ June 3 ~ 2 Showings

Bicycle Film Festival (BFF) has an incredible history. It began in New York City in 2001 by Brendt Barbur after being hit by a bus while riding a bicycle. He turned his negative experience into a positive one. For the past 23 years, BFF has been celebrating bicycles through art, film and music around world in over 100 cities to an audience of one million people.

BFF2023 BEND – trailer from Bicycle Film Festival on Vimeo.

All local proceeds from the event will be donated to Oregon Adaptive Sports to support their important work providing opportunities life-changing outdoor recreation for individuals with disabilities in Oregon.

6:30pm Adventure shorts (90 minutes) — For lovers of gravel, mountain biking, bikepacking, and ultra-endurance cycling, this program will take you on a journey around the world. Featuring stories about:

Olympian and queer cyclist, Lea Davison proves that you don’t have to choose between who you love and the sport you love.

Paralympic gold medalist, Meg Fisher and young para athlete, Jack Berry navigate life’s obstacles with grace, integrity, and each other.

The 1900 mile bicycle journey by Erick Cedeno (Bicycle Nomad) retracing the original route of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Pro snowboarder, Sam Taxwood turns the bicycle into a mechanism for mental health.

A family gives up everything to be together in their motorhome, traveling from bike park to bike park across Europe with their mother.

Plus more.

9pm Cinematic/Urban Bike shorts (90 minutes) — Oscar nominated and award-winning shorts share equal billing with emerging new talent. Curated with a diverse array of films that capture the spirit of street, youth, and messenger cultures from passionate cyclists in cities around the world. Featuring stories about:

A bicycle takeover and one of the United State’s largest, most anticipated street riding events on the bikelife calendar attracting riders from the wheeling community worldwide.

The story of Reza Alizadeh, a blind bicycle mechanic in Mashhad, Iran.

The life of a New York City food delivery worker

A portrait of Kasia Niewiadoma, leader of the Canyon/Sram racing team and one of the most successful, consistent athletes in the pro peloton as she prepares for the Tour de France Femmes.

A relationship in 3 minutes.

How the first American to win a gold medal in road cycling at the 1984 Olympics changed spandex forever.

A woman rides home alone

The story of 17-year-old Nigel James, a Diné mountain biker who hosts the first ever Enduro race in the Navajo Nation, and honors their land, community, and culture through revitalizing trails

A man finds his stolen bicycle and it now belongs to a stranger (2021 Oscar Nomination)

Plus more.

