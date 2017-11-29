High Desert Chamber Music: ANNA POLONSKY

Steinway Artist Anna Polonsky could read music before she learned to read words. She debuted as a solo pianist at age seven at the Special Central School in Moscow. A few years later, she and her family immigrated to Ohio, and Anna continued her music studies at Interlochen Arts Academy. She received her bachelor of music from The Curtis Institute of Music under the tutelage of the renowned pianist Peter Serkin, and went on to earn her masters degree from the Juilliard School.

Widely in demand as a soloist and chamber musician, Polonsky has collaborated with the Guarneri, Orion, Daedalus and Shanghai Quartets, and with such musicians as Mitsuko Uchida, Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax and Jaime Laredo. In addition to performing chamber music at festivals such as Marlboro, Chamber Music Northwest and Music@Menlo, she has toured extensively throughout the United States, Europe and Asia, and is a frequent guest at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in New York. In 2006, she took a part in the European Broadcasting Union’s project to record and broadcast all of Mozart’s keyboard sonatas, and the following spring she performed a solo recital at Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium to inaugurate the Emerson Quartet’s Perspectives Series. She is a recipient of a Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship and the Andrew Wolf Chamber Music Award.

In addition to performing, Polonsky serves on the piano faculty of Vassar College, and in the summer at the Marlboro and Kneisel Hall chamber music festivals. She married fellow pianist Orion Weiss, and together they formed the Polonsky-Weiss Piano Duo.

High Desert Chamber Music’s Tenth Anniversary season continues with Anna Polonsky performing with cellist Peter Wiley on Friday, December 8, at 7:30pm at Bend Church. Tickets are available through High Desert Chamber Music by phone or online.