High Desert Chamber Music Horn Player Laura Brenes

Principal horn player for the Redlands Symphony Orchestra since 2001, Laura Brenes is an active freelance musician in the Los Angeles (LA) area. She currently performs with the Long Beach Symphony, Pasadena Symphony, New West Symphony, Santa Barbara Symphony and the Los Angeles Master Chorale Orchestra. She has also appeared with the Riverside Philharmonic, Las Vegas and Fresno Philharmonics and the Oregon Coast Festival Orchestra.

Brenes started her musical training on the piano and began studying the French horn at age nine. After receiving a bachelors degree in music performance from Brigham Young University, she attended the University of Southern California on scholarship, where she received her masters degree while studying with Vincent DeRosa. She has toured all over the U.S. as well as Eastern Europe and China with a number of different musical groups.

In addition to her active performance schedule, Brenes also frequents LA’s recording studios and can be heard on many motion picture, television and video game soundtracks. She is a regular member of the studio orchestra for Seth MacFarlane’s brand new hit television show The Orville. She has also contributed to the scores of Transformers: The Last Night, Ice Age 4, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Baywatch and Disney’s Oz the Great and Powerful. She released her first solo album, A Time and a Place in 2015.

High Desert Chamber Music’s tenth anniversary season continues with Laura Brenes performing with violinist Isabelle Senger and pianist Timothy Durkovic on Wednesday, February 14, at 8pm at the Tower Theatre for the annual Valentine’s Day concert. This best-selling event includes a rose and chocolate for concert-goers. Tickets are available through High Desert Chamber Music by phone or online. Come hear the music!

High Desert Chamber Music, 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend), 541-306-3988, www.HighDesertChamberMusic.com