High Desert Chamber Music Announces 12th Season Schedule

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announces the 2019-2020 12th season schedule. This year features the Central4 Piano Quartet – October 5, 2019, Neave Trio – December 6, 2019, Calder Quartet– February 14, 2020, Crown City String Quartet – March 28, 2020 and Robert Thies – May 9, 2020. In addition to the HDCM Concert Series is an Annual Benefit Gala, which includes a performance featuring the Spotlight Chamber Players, dinner and silent auction. Bob Shaw from the KTVZ Newschannel 21 Team returns as the emcee for the evening. This will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 6pm at Bend Golf Club.

“Our 12th season includes many audience favorites, and an exciting stellar group new to Central Oregon,” states HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “We are also presenting one concert in an exciting new formation, a concert in the round, to give the audience an up-close experience.”

The season opens in October with a return of the Central4 Piano Quartet at the Tower Theatre. Founded in 2010, the group’s formation was triggered during a tour of Guatemala, and spending time in the bustling Central Market of Guatemala City. While in Bend, Central4 will participate in a presentation at a local area school.

Back by popular demand, the critically acclaimed Neave Trio will be back in Bend in December. They have earned enormous praise for their engaging, cutting-edge performances. This special program will feature a program by all female composers, off their new album Her Voice, to be released in October.

The annual Valentine’s Day concert at the Tower Theatre focuses on romance with the Central Oregon debut of the Calder Quartet. This evening will include a special pre-concert lecture by Peter Van De Graaff, music director of Classical Oregon KWAX. This best-selling event includes a complimentary rose for concert-goers and a custom treat from Goody’s Chocolates. The day before the concert, members of the Calder Quartet will give HDCM’s fifth annual Master Class. Presented in partnership with the Oregon branch of the American String Teachers Association, the class is open to students from all over the state and participants are selected by audition through ASTA. This is an incredible opportunity for promising young musicians to learn from the members of this exceptional group.

HDCM’s resident group Crown City String Quartet makes their annual appearance later this season. This Pasadena based group has been the resident and premier group featured in the HDCM Concert Series over the past 12 years, and their concerts are consistently audience favorites. They perform regularly at a number of chamber music series in Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

The season will conclude with Steinway Artist Robert Thies. He first captured worldwide attention when he won the Gold Medal at the Second International Prokofiev Competition in St. Petersburg, Russia. HDCM will offer our first “concert in the round”, where you can enjoy the intimate seating surrounding Robert and the Steinway grand piano in the center of Wille Hall. Thies has been a frequent guest in the HDCM Concert Series, and you won’t want to miss this exciting season finale.

Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com