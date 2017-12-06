High Desert Chamber Music presents free public Master Class with celebrated cellist Peter Wiley

High Desert Chamber Music continues its landmark 10th anniversary 2017-18 season, presented by Mission Building & Renovation, with a Master Class with celebrated cellist Peter Wiley. This event will take place on Saturday, December 9, 10:00am-12:00pm at Bend Church. Following his performance in the HDCM Concert Series on Friday evening, December 8, this event is offered in partnership with the American String Teachers Association and is free and open to the public.

“Our previous master classes have been well attended and beneficial for our young students, as well as the audience. This is the second time we have partnered with the Oregon chapter of the American String Teachers Association, and we are honored to collaborate with this important and nationally recognized organization”, states Executive Director Isabelle Senger.

The depth and history of Mr. Wiley’s career as a performer and teacher are expansive. He was cellist of the famed chamber groups the Beaux Arts Trio and the Guarneri Quartet, and currently teaches at the Curtis Institute of Music and Bard College Conservatory of Music.

The students selected to perform include Mathis Selden, Kira Wang, Jacob Youn, and Paul Lee. They come from the private teaching studios of Hyun-Jin Kim and Valdine Mishkin, and will be performing the cello concertos of Joseph Haydn, Antonin Dvorak, Edward Elgar, and Dmitri Shostakovich.

Now in its landmark 10th anniversary season, High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. We are proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at our office in Downtown Bend.

HDCM 2017-2018 title sponsors include Mission Building and Renovation, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, German Master Tech, Neil Kelly, Coldwell Banker Morris Real Estate, the Pine Tavern Restaurant, KBND radio and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, BendBroadband, and Creative Images of Life.

Photos Attached: Peter Wiley, Collage:Top-Mathis Selden, Kira Wang Bottom-Jacob Youn, Paul Lee

Further information:

Master Class – Free Admission

Bend Church – 680 NW Bond St. Bend, OR 97703

Contact: 541.306.3988 / info@highdesertchambermusic.com / 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)