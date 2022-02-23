Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown at Tower Theatre This Weekend

(Photo by Aaditya Arora of Pexels)

The British Invasion brought us the two most popular rock groups of all time, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, as well as the liveliest debate in rock history — which band is the greatest? These two legendary bands will engage in an on-stage, mash-up duel featuring internationally renowned tribute bands, Abbey Road and Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Show.

“Electrifying show!” said the O.C. Register.

“The most unique tribute show in decades,” said the L.A. Times.

Alternating power sets with the two bands coming together on stage for an amazing encore makes this show a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Purchase tickets here: towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/beatles-vs-stones_4 .

February 28 at 7:30pm.