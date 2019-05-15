High Desert Chamber Music Reaches Nearly 900 Local Students with Outreach Performances

(Crown City String Quartet at Miller | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) presents an annual Concert Series that brings some of our nation’s most prominent classical musicians to Central Oregon. As part of their visit to our area, every performer participates in outreach events that include a public Master Class, school visits or performances at local retirement communities. To ensure equal access, all outreach activities are always offered at no cost to students, families or schools and retirees.

In their 2018-19 season, High Desert Chamber Music worked to expand their outreach opportunities. In addition to presenting NPR host and Steinway Artist Christopher O’Riley at Bend High School last fall, they added a visit by the Crown City String Quartet to perform for the entire student body at Miller Elementary. They also presented the Oregon Guitar Quartet to middle and high school students at Sisters High School. In total, nearly 900 students benefited from HDCM’s outreach efforts in Central Oregon.

“Inspiring the next generation of classical music fans is a critical part of our mission,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring musicians of this caliber into the schools in our area.”

Past school visits include Concertmaster of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Frank Almond and his legendary 300-year-old Stradivarius violin, and Elizabeth Pitcairn and her storied Red Mendelssohn Stradivarius—the instrument that inspired Academy Award-winning film The Red Violin.

What can you do to ensure the continuation of HDCM’s programs? The Starseed Foundation has offered a repeat challenge to High Desert Chamber Music — the foundation will match up to $5,000 of funds raised from other sources. HDCM’s Starseed Foundation Matching Funds Campaign has begun, and any contribution will go toward reaching this matching challenge.

Donations can be made on their website, by phone or mail. All donors receive recognition in the program, as well as invitation to the Annual Contributor reception. HDCM is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and a qualifying organization for the Oregon Cultural Trust.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com