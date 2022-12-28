Happy Holidays from the Deschutes Land Trust

Happy holidays from all of us at the Deschutes Land Trust! We hope your winter holiday season has been and continues to be filled with laughter, love and snow!

As we look back on 2022, it’s incredible to see what we accomplished together this year. There has been so much to celebrate, and also so much to look forward to in the new year. We hope you enjoy a look back on the year with our year-end slideshow (more on that below), and appreciate the stunning photography of the amazing places we protect together.

Thank you for your ongoing support! You help conserve and care for the lands and waters that sustain Central Oregonians. Best wishes for a joyous 2023!

~ The staff and Board of Directors of the Deschutes Land Trust

Nature Nights Save the Dates

The Land Trust is pleased to offer our 13th annual Nature Nights speaker series!

Nature Nights are monthly presentations on a nature-related topic, held from January through March. Topics vary and are given by experts in their field. We are excited to announce that Nature Nights will be returning to the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend in 2023!

We will announce our Nature Nights presenters on our website on January 4th, but in the meantime, save these dates so you can join us:

We hope to see you there!

2022 Year in Review Slideshow

This was another successful year for local land conservation! Thank you for doing your part to make it possible! Enjoy a look back at 2022 with our Year in Review slideshow. Our volunteer photographers and other community members captured so many special memories—from beautiful views at Land Trust Preserves to restoration projects and wildlife wonders. We hope you enjoy!

Land Trust Staff Availability at Year End

The Land Trust office will be closed on Monday, December 26th and Monday, January 2nd with limited staffing during the last two weeks of the year. Staff will respond to emails and voice messages upon returning to the office and remote work. Thank you and happy holidays!

From the Deschutes Land Trust Blog

deschuteslandtrust.org