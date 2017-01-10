High Desert Chamber Music Season Continues with Orloff/Walz Duo

High Desert Chamber Music continues its 2016-17 season, presented by Mission Building & Renovation, with the Orloff/Walz Duo. The program repertoire will include Bach’s Sonata No.3 in G minor, Boellmann’s Two Pieces Op. 31, Ginastera Pampeana No. 2 Op. 21, and Brahms’ Sonata No. 1 in E minor Op. 38.

“I feel so fortunate to be able to bring musicians with such a long history of international performances here to Central Oregon,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “The group’s appearance last season as our first cello/piano duo recital was so well received, there was no question that I had to bring them back to Bend.”

Comprised of two of the founding members of the award winning Pacific Trio, the Orloff/Walz Duo has performed together extensively, nationally and abroad. As friends and colleagues for over forty years, the duo’s discography has included an album “Kol Nidre” of varied works for cello/piano including Martinu, Dvorak, and Brahms. A recent recording project was made in the renowned Bagno Konzertgalerie in Steinfurt, Germany – the oldest free-standing concert hall in Europe.

This concert will take place on Friday, January 13, at 7:30pm at Bend Church (formerly First United Methodist Church) in Downtown Bend. Seating is limited, so advance purchase is recommended. Ticket holders may join the musicians at 6:45pm for a pre-concert talk about the program.

General Admission – $40; Child – $10

Bend Church – 680 NW Bond St. Bend, OR 97703 (formerly First United Methodist Church)

541-306-3988

info@highdesertchambermusic.com

961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)

www.HighDesertChamberMusic.com