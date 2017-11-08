High Desert Food & Farm Alliance Tonight!

The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance 4th Annual Autumn Social is here! The event brings together farmers, producers, business owners and community members for socializing and connecting over a drink and snacks.

Who: High Desert Food & Farm Alliance

What: 4th Annual Autumn Social – open invite for community members

When: November 8th, 5:30-8pm

Where: 10 Barrel Pub, 62950 NE 18th Street in Bend

As part of HDFFA’s mission, the Annual Social provides a chance to connect, chat about and learn about food that’s grown and produced in the High Desert. It also gives the organization a chance to get direct public feedback on ways to improve its community based programs while sharing our success of the past year, including more than 15,000 pounds of food donated through the Grow & Give program, teaching more than 90 underserved community members how to shop and cook fresh food on a budget with the Cooking Matters program and providing workshops and networking opportunities to 40 farmers, ranchers and food businesses.

The growing season is winding down for the year, and this event gives farmers and producers a chance to relax, unwind, connect with other farmers and touch base with the restaurants and community members they’ve been working with all season.

Money from tickets sold goes directly toward the cost of the event, and includes snacks plus one beverage. Media are welcome to attend should you wish to cover this event.

HDFFA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties. The mission is

to support Central Oregon’s food system by fostering relationships between producers

and consumers, increasing awareness of and access to food from our region, and

cultivating community participation with local food.