High Desert Museum Art In The West Exhibition to Feature 53 Artists Opening reception for the exhibition and silent auction is July 27

The High Desert Museum has selected 69 works of art by 53 artists for this year’s Art in the West exhibition and silent auction. “The exhibition celebrates the people, landscapes, history and wildlife of the West and portrays the rugged splendor of our storied and evocative region,” said Andries Fourie, the Museum’s curator of art and community engagement.” This juried exhibition of fine art depictions of the western U.S. by contemporary artists kicks off with an opening reception on Thursday, July 27 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The public is invited to this free “first view” opportunity where they may place a bid or purchase a beautiful piece of artwork outright.

“We’re thrilled by the number of pieces submitted for consideration and the caliber of the works,” said Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. The Curator’s Choice Award went to Michael Blessing for his piece “The Long Arm of the Law” and the Jury’s Choice Award to Ben Pease for his piece, “Honor and Respect Come to Thee”. These works, as well as pieces by popular artists Rod Frederick, Dawn Emerson, Barbara Slater, Xiaogang Zhu, Colt Idol and Diane Whitehead, will be on exhibit and available for bidding. “It is always inspiring to see the myriad ways artists interpret and portray the stories of the West, whether they’re reflecting on Native American culture or the character of the landscape.”

During the opening reception, artists Katherine Taylor and Ken Roth, who also have pieces in the exhibition, will participate in live painting demonstrations throughout the evening. Live music will be performed by local folk and bluegrass band Parlour. Guests can mingle with the artists attending the opening and enjoy light refreshments and a no-host bar.

Art in the West culminates with the silent auction at the High Desert Rendezvous, the Museum’s signature annual fundraising gala, on August 26. Tickets for the event are now available on the Museum’s website. Proceeds from the High Desert Rendezvous and Art in the West auction help support programs at the Museum.

A gallery guide of the artwork will be available to preview on the Museum’s website prior to the opening reception.

Opening bids range from $80 to $6,500. Bids or outright purchases may be made during the opening reception and in the Museum’s Silver Sage Trading from July 28 through August 26. Phone bids will be accepted during business hours through August 25 at 541-382-4754 ext. 365. Final bidding will occur at the High Desert Rendezvous by event attendees (ticket required).

For more information or to RSVP for the Art in the West opening reception, visit www.highdesertmuseum.org/events/art-west-opening-reception or contact the Museum at 541-382-4754 ext. 241.

Art in the West and the High Desert Rendezvous are made possible by Bank of the Cascades and with support from the Samuel S. Johnson Foundation.