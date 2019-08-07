High Desert Museum Offering Camps for Elementary Students

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

The High Desert Museum in Bend is offering camps for elementary students K-5th on no-school days. Registration opens Tuesday, August 13 at 6am, and camps run 9am-3pm. Before care is available from 7:45-9am and camp after care runs 3:15-5:15pm.

Prices for the one-day camps are $62.50, and extended care prices run $75.50 for before or after care and $80.50 for both. Museum members receive a 20 percent discount on all camps. Click here to become a member.

Wednesday, October 23—Animal Enrichment Camp

Do you like brainteasers and puzzles? So do animals! Physical and mental stimulation is called enrichment and is necessary for the animals’ well-being. In this camp we’ll create a new feeding system for a desert tortoise, design toys for animals and learn about the many elements of caring for animals.

Thursday, October 24—Nature Art Camp

Do your kids love getting messy, making art and exploring nature? If so, this is the art camp for you! This camp helps kids channel their creativity to make artwork about and with nature. Gaining inspiration from plants, animals and insects, campers will fill their nature journal with inspiration and real-life observations. We will make plant prints, Andy Goldsworthy-inspired sculptures and more!

Friday, October 25—Spooky Halloween

Wear your Halloween costumes, play spooky games, try your hand at some cool Halloween experiments and make some scary crafts. These are just some of the activities that will happen during our Halloween camp.

Monday, November 11—Board Games Galore

Do you like playing board games? Have you ever tried to create your own? In this one-day camp you will try a lot of different types of board games and then create your own to take home.

The price of the three-day Fall Harvest Camp is $187.50, and extended care prices run $211.50 for before or after care and $227.50 for both.

Monday-Wednesday, November 25-27—Fall Harvest Camp

Get the kids unplugged and into the great outdoors this Thanksgiving week! At the Fall Harvest Camp we will share autumn traditions, press apples, learn how food canning works, explore the ways our natural environment has changed from summer to fall and study flora and fauna in transition.

highdesertmuseum.org