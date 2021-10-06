The Artist’s Gallery at Sunriver Hosting Locals Weekend

(Graphic | Courtesy of Sunriver Owners Association)

The Artist’s Gallery at Sunriver is sponsoring its fourth annual Locals Event, a weekend of fun, discounts, art giveaways, food and beverage. Highlighting sponsors for the event include First Interstate Bank, Sunriver Brewing Co, The Fold and Hot Lava Baking Co. Once again, locals are asked to “Fill Don’s Truck” with non-perishable food items or cash donations for Care and Share, the local South Deschutes Co. food bank.

Here is the schedule:

Friday, October 8 from 4-7pm: Enjoy appetizers as well as pizza from The Fold, music and fun.

Saturday, October 9 from 10am-12pm: Mimosas and pastries from Hot Lava Baking Company.

Saturday, October 9 from 4-7pm: Pretzels and beer compliments of Sunriver Brewing, music and more.