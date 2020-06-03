High Desert Museum Presents June Events

(Photo | By Lee Schaefer)

Jump into June with more virtual experiences from the Museum, from quiz nights to book launches and beyond!

A Unique Gift For Dad

Badgers and barn owls and hawks, oh my!

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21. Show Dad you love him with the most unique gift: Adopt an Animal from the High Desert Museum! When we reopen our doors, your dad can look forward to using his Museum passes and enjoying more perks. And your gift will support the care of amazing creatures today!

Adoptable animals in our care include a badger, barn owl, bald eagle, desert tortoise, great horned owl, river otters, porcupine, striped skunk, Western rattlesnake, red-tailed hawk and rainbow trout. Does Dad have a favorite?

Adopt an animal here: highdesertmuseum.org/adopt-an-animal.

Show Off Your Natural History Knowledge

A crepuscular animal is primarily active at what time? If you said “dawn and dusk,” you are correct! Join us for the next natural history and culture trivia night, Let’s Get Quizzical on Tuesday, June 9 at 7pm.

The top three winners will each receive a pair of tickets to the High Desert Museum so you can come visit when the Museum reopens to the public.

LET’S GET QUIZZICAL

Tuesday, June 9

7-8pm

FREE but registration is required

This is a virtual event. A web link and instructions for accessing Zoom and Crowdpurr will be emailed to you several hours before the event.

Register here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/quizzical-june9

Connect with Artist John Simpkins

Join us for a new, virtual series called Art in Place, highlighting regional artists as they explore space–studio space!

Tonight (Wednesday, June 3) at 7pm, take a candid look inside the studio of John Simpkins, who currently paints in an old stone schoolhouse in the ghost town of Andrews, Oregon. His art was featured in the 2019 exhibition Desert Mystic: The Art of John Simpkins. Followed by a live Q&A.

VIRTUAL EVENT: ART IN PLACE-JOHN SIMPKINS

Wednesday, June 3

7-8pm

FREE but registration is required

A web link and instructions for accessing Zoom will be emailed to you several hours before the program.

Register here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/art-in-place-simpkins

Virtual Book Launch with Ellen Waterston

Author Ellen Waterston’s new title, Walking the High Desert: Encounters with Rural America along the Oregon Desert Trail explores the complex interplay of humans with this piece of the Intermountain West.

Join us on Wednesday, June 17 at 6pm for a virtual book launch that includes a reading followed by a live Q&A.

VIRTUAL BOOK LAUNCH — WALKING THE HIGH DESERT: READING AND Q&A WITH AUTHOR ELLEN WATERSTON

Wednesday, June 17

6-7pm

FREE but registration is required

A web link and instructions for accessing Zoom will be emailed to you several hours before the program.

Register here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/walking-the-high-desert

