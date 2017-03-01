Hitting the High Notes: David Lanz at the Tower Theatre

Pacific Northwest Native David Lanz sits at the Steinway Sunday, March 5 at 7:30pm to showcase his array of wistful and original compositions. The Tower Theatre Foundation presents the world-renown pianist most recognized for his hit, Cristofori’s Dream a million-selling musical thank you to Bartolomeo Cristofori, the man who invented the piano in the 17th century.

Cristofori’s Dream became the world’s first #1 Billboard New Age/Adult Alternative album and ran at #1 for 27 consecutive weeks.

On tour promoting his new album which he describes as “a cool morning mist in the Fjords, like notes falling from the skies, the piano’s echo of a sweet Norwegian Rain.” Lanz continues, “I always want my listeners to really enjoy the music, but if it connects on their deeper levels of emotion and allows them to really feel the stirrings in their own hearts…all the better!”

541-317-0700

www.towertheatre.org