Holiday Bazaar

You are invited to the fourth annual Christmas and Crafts Bazaar, for fall and holiday gifts and decorations at Highland Baptist Church in Redmond, from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, November 10. More than 40 vendors will be offering unique handmade gifts and decorations – many one of a kind – for the holiday season in all price ranges and for every age. Everything is new for this season and workmanship has been reviewed before inclusion in the sale.

Here’s a sampling of just some of the unique items at the sale: wood ornaments and gifts, trivets, toys and cutting boards, many designs of aprons, toys, tote bags, beautiful pine needle baskets, original pottery, handmade doll clothes and complete outfits for American Girl dolls or any 18-inch doll, quilted table runners, small quilts and wall hangings, unique designs from several vendors of cards, gift tags and stained glass hangings.

This year features 80 freshly baked apple pies. Come early to be sure you get one. There are several vendors featuring handmade original jewelry with items in all price ranges. There will be lots of baby clothes and baby gifts, knit and crocheted dish cloths, fingerless gloves, scarves, hair ornaments, hats and toys for the child in all of us and so much more. This bazaar is a fundraiser for Highland Baptist Church 2019 mission trips.

Please feel free to contact us with any questions at 541-548-4161 or church@hbcredmond.org.