February at the High Desert Museum

Things are busy as ever here at the Museum with a new exhibit opening this Saturday and TWO free Saturdays in February. Check out what’s on deck and go to highdesertmuseum.org to learn more.

Winter Hours

Daily 10am-4pm

Museum and Me

Thursday, February 9

4-7pm

A quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours. Explore the Museum’s newest exhibits and revisit your favorites.

Free for individuals, friends and family

RSVP at highdesertmuseum.org/museum-and-me-february

Free Family Saturday

Saturday, February 11

10am-4pm

Everyone gets FREE admission!

Saturday, February 25

10am-4pm

Free Family Saturday

Everyone gets FREE admission!

On-going exhibitions

Under the Snow

Through May 7, 2023

In the depth of winter, a deep layer of snow quiets the High Desert’s forests. But just under the surface, a secret world has come to life. In this seasonal refuge, called the subnivium, animals create a matrix of tunnels to survive the winter’s frigid temperatures and hide from the predators that lurk above. Using interactive graphics, visitors will meet some of the species that depend on the snow, including a resilient mammal named Pika, an observant owl called Great Gray, and a fruiting fungus known as Fuzzy Foot. Join the High Desert Museum to explore the hidden world beneath the snow!

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more: highdesertmuseum.org/under-the-snow

In the Arena: Photographs from America’s Only Touring Black Rodeo

through June 25, 2023

As long as there have been cowboys, there have been Black cowboys. One of the most enduring symbols of the American West, the cowboy evokes self-reliance, strength and determination—qualities found at the Black rodeos held each year across the United States. Through the lens of San Francisco Bay area photographer Gabriela Hasbun, this exhibit documents the exhilarating atmosphere of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo — the only touring Black rodeo in the country — and the showstopping style and skill of the Black cowboys and cowgirls who attend the event year after year.

Free with Museum admission. Learn more: highdesertmuseum.org/in-the-arena

Creations of Spirit

through October 1, 2023

For many Native communities throughout the High Desert, what constitutes art spans beyond the walls of a gallery or a museum. Objects are alive, tied to purpose and intrinsic to thriving communities. Art is at once utilitarian and ceremonial, as well as part of the continuation of Native traditions. Experience artwork by Indigenous Plateau artists created to gather roots, be worn in ceremonies and teach future generations. It shares the meanings cultural items hold to Plateau people and their purpose and ongoing relationships with contemporary communities.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more: highdesertmuseum.org/creations-of-spirit

Daily Schedule

(All daily talks are free with Museum admission.)

1904 High Desert Ranch and Sawmill

11am-3pm

Meet Central Oregonians of the past as they welcome you into interactive history. Explore how a family lived and supported itself in the High Desert. Help with the chores and play games!

Natural History Walk

10:30 am

Join a naturalist for a short walk on Museum grounds to learn about the diverse habitats that support an abundance of plants and animals in the region.

Bird of Prey Encounter

11am

Meet a nonreleasable raptor in the Museum’s care. Learn about the unique natural history of different species, their role in the environment and what you can do to ensure their future on the landscape.

Carnivore Talk

12pm

From wolves and cougars to bobcats and black bears, many predatory mammals call the High Desert home. Learn how to identify them and hear about their role in the ecosystem.

Otter Encounter

1pm

Explore the role this charismatic animal plays in riparian ecosystems of the High Desert. Where are they found? What do they eat? How are they an indicator of a healthy river community?

High Desert Hooves

2pm

Mammals with hooves, such as mule deer and pronghorn, are some of the most iconic species in the High Desert. Find out how scientists study their migrations and manage challenging issues facing these populations.

Bird of Prey Encounter

3pm

Meet a nonreleasable raptor in the Museum’s care. Learn about the unique natural history of different species, their role in the environment and what you can do to ensure their future on the landscape.

