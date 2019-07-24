Homewaters Book Will Feature Local & National Artists

(Image | Courtesy of Deschutes River Conservancy)

The Deschutes River Conservancy is hosting an event at Dudley’s Bookshop Café at Downtown Bend’s First Friday Art Walk on August 2 to launch the beginning of a book project they are calling, Homewaters. The limited-edition coffee-style book will celebrate the Deschutes Basin through photography, poetry, fiction and non-fiction works from artists around the Northwest who have a connection to the Deschutes Basin.

Friday’s event will offer the community the opportunity to help fund the event through a crowdsourcing concept which will secure the donor a copy of the book as well as recognition in print when the book is published.

“Homewaters is a way for our community to really get to know the Deschutes Basin and how special it is,” says Communications Director, Marisa Hossick. “We are living in a place where many people have only recently moved here and don’t have access to the wealth of stories and inspiration the Deschutes River and its tributaries have provided.”

One important piece of Homewaters will be the acknowledgement of the importance of water to the tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation. The team at the Deschutes River Conservancy will be working closely with the Cultural Committee in Warm Springs to share the story of water being the first gift of the Creator for the tribes. This will be told in the native language and translated into English.

The Deschutes River Conservancy is currently curating writing and photography from contributors and is welcoming submissions until August 31. Submissions should be sharing an experience related to one of the rivers or streams of the Deschutes Basin.

The book is expected to be released by November 30 when the Deschutes River Conservancy will hold a launch party at Dudley’s Bookshop Café for Small Business Saturday after the larger Black Friday during the holiday shopping season.

When: Friday, August 2, 4pm to close

Where: Dudley’s Bookshop Café, 135 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend, OR 97703

For more information, please contact Dudley’s Bookshop Café at 541-749-2010 or Marisa Hossick at the Deschutes River Conservancy at 541-382-4077 x25.

deschutesriver.org