Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Family Activities — La Strada dei Pastelli Chalk Art Festival Summer 2022

(Graphic | Courtesy of Tualatin Valley Creates)

It’s a new year and Hillsboro is already planning its summer activities. On July 16 and 17, the west end of Downtown Hillsboro will become a two-day gallery of street paintings averaging 10’x10’.

Local and national chalk artists will transform E. Main Street and flanking avenues into a temporary exhibition of shapes, portraits and creatures made entirely from chalk pastels. The vibrant chalk pastels, contributed by Blick Art Materials (Beaverton), are nothing like chalk used for hopscotch.

Professional chalk artists utilize the saturated hues to fully render images ranging from flamenco dancers, family portraits, goofy dogs and iconic cartoon characters. The range is limitless and is a staple for large-scale chalk artists around the world.

Supported in part by the City of Hillsboro and Patricia Reser, La Strada dei Pastelli Chalk Art Festival is the premier professional-caliber chalk festival held in our tri-county area. Paired with visual art will be a lineup of live performances, assorted food vendors as well as original works by local arts vendors. There will be ample family activities to take part in including make-n-take crafts and live demos. La Strada dei Pastelli is free and open to the public. Visit tvcreates.org/lastrada to learn more.

When: July 16-17, 2022; 10am-6pm each day

Where: Downtown Hillsboro along E Main Street and flanking avenues (First Ave. to Fourth Ave.), Hillsboro, Oregon

Cost: Free and open to the public