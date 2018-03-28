How to Find Your Inspiration

Many creative people seem to be able to create art or music effortlessly. You might think that such people don’t need much in the realm of inspiration to work. However, everyone needs some inspiration to write that song or paint that painting. Just as you might find it hard to get inspired, so does everyone else, the trick is to find a way to get that inspiration back. Here are some tips that can help you to find your inspiration again.

Surround Yourself with Things You Love

You know what you like, so use those things to try and rekindle your inspiration. Perhaps you love listening to classical music or going to the beach. Go and do those things and see if they can help you be creative. Things that make you feel happier also make you feel more positive, so a positive frame of mind is far better for creativity than a negative one.

Take a Trip

Sometimes being in the same location all the time can cause you to stagnate. To try and solve this, why not take a trip somewhere? You don't have to go anywhere famous or pretty, just go where your thoughts take you and see what happens.

Start Creating

Sometimes people such as songwriters, get inspiration just by playing around on the guitar or piano. In the same way, why not start painting something or making something and seeing what evolves. It is this type of spontaneous creativity that can sometimes create your best work. Don’t worry if some of these creative times come to nothing; it is all part of the process.

Try a New Art Form

If you are having a problem with your usual creative genre, then why not try something different. For example, if you are a painter, then why not try a sculpture instead? Sometimes this change of format can inspire you to do something different. There is no rule that says you must stick with the same artform.

Ask Others

If you are feeling stuck for ideas, then why not talk to someone about it. Sometimes, having these blockages in your mind can be difficult to clear when it’s just you that’s thinking about them. By talking to someone else, they might be able to help you find a new angle or perhaps a new topic. Why not ask them what they would like and see if that can start your creativity flowing.

The wonderful thing about creativity is that it can come from anywhere at any time. However, if you find yourself getting an idea, think about writing it down. Even if you decide not to use it there and then, it might come in useful on days when you are not so creative.