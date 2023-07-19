Spend the Summer Under the Stars at Hayden Homes Amphitheater 

(Photo courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)

Oregon’s largest outdoor amphitheater is the region’s ideal travel destination this summer!

Every summer since its first season in 2002, Hayden Homes Amphitheater has presented some of the biggest names in entertainment in a casual outdoor environment set against the backdrop of the brilliant Cascade Range and Deschutes River, and 2023 is no different. From alternative rock to comedy, country to reggae, this season’s concert lineup offers something for everyone through September.

This year’s Les Schwab Concert Series lineup includes:

July

July 19 — Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd and The Monsters

July 20 — Matt Rife & Friends (Ages 18+)

July 25 — Andrew Bird with Uwade

July 26 — Tears for Fears with Cold War Kids

July 27 — The String Cheese Incident

July 28 — 3 Doors Down with Candlebox

July 29 — Trombone Shorty and Ziggy Marley with Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph Band

July 30 — boygenius

August

August 3 — Beck & Phoenix with Jenny Lewis and Sir Chloe

August 4 — CAKE

August 5 — Michael Franti & Spearhead with SOJA

August 6 — The Smashing Pumpkins with Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons

August 9 — Father John Misty + The Head and the Heart with Miya Folick

August 12 — Bon Iver

August 15 — Young the Giant with Milky Chance and Rosa Linn

August 16 — My Morning Jacket with M. Ward

August 18 — Greensky Bluegrass with The Wood Brothers

August 19 — Noah Kahan

August 22 — Weezer with Spoon and White Reaper

August 23 — Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

August 24 & 25 — Dierks Bentley with Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe

August 26 — Rebelution with Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ MACKLE

August 27 — Sylvan Esso with Indigo De Souza

August 29 — Dave Matthews Band

September

September 2 — Lindsey Stirling with Walk of the Earth

September 4 — Goo Goo Dolls & O.A.R.

September 7 — Rick Springfield with The Hooters and Tommy Tutone

September 8 — KIDZ BOP

September 9 & 10 — The Lumineers with James Bay

September 12 — Jelly Roll with Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers

September 14 — Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional

While enjoying a show at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, guests will also find a multitude of wonderful local food carts. From award-winning sushi and smash burgers to ice cream and empanadas, as well as vegan and vegetarian options, the venue provides offerings for every palate. Finally, one of Bend’s favorite restaurants, Zydeco, is serving up its fine Pacific Northwest cuisine with a Southern twist in its new cart, ZydeGo.

In addition to enjoying live music at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, visitors can explore fine dining, shopping, breweries, outdoor activities and more in Bend’s Old Mill District.

Conveniently located in Central Oregon, Bend is easily accessible via air, located just 20 minutes from Redmond Municipal Airport. Or take a fun road trip from Boise, Seattle, Portland, Eugene or anywhere in the Pacific Northwest. With an abundance of lodging options located near the venue, guests can easily walk or bike to concerts featuring their favorite artist.

For additional information about Hayden Homes Amphitheater and to purchase tickets, please visit livenation.com.

bendconcerts.com