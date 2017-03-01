Human Dignity Coalition Seeks T-Shirt Designs for Annual Central Oregon Pride Celebration in Bend, Oregon

Human Dignity Coalition is hard at work with our plans for the 13th Annual Central Oregon Pride 2017 Saturday, June 24 at Drake Park in Bend, Oregon.

Calling all artists! Central Oregon Pride is collecting submissions for the 2017 t-shirt design for this year’s Pride Celebration. Submit your design, full name, phone and email to pride@humandignitycoalition.org by March 15, 2017.

Human Dignity Coalition along with our corporate sponsor, Subaru of Bend are PROUD to announce our 13th Annual Central Oregon Pride celebration. The theme this year is DISCO ON THE DESERT and the announcer for Pride is none other than Poison Waters! Poison will be bringing her brand of wit and talent along with her co-starts Hot Chocolate.

Headline act comes straight from Detroit – Alise King, singer extraordinaire recently opened for Bobby Brown and George Clinton and is a dynamic performer and simply not to be missed!!

Special Guest Stars are Hot Chocolate, Mosley Wotta, L+Dice, Maurice’s Fashion Show, Shape Shifter and Arial Silks.

GOT TALENT?

Central Oregon Pride 2017! Our theme is “Disco On The Desert”

Calling all artists! Central Oregon Pride is collecting submissions for the 2017 t-shirt design for this year’s Pride Celebration.

Have you been moved by recent events and are looking for an outlet for your artistic message? Or do you have a idea that contains fun disco imagery for Disco o the Desert? Channel it into a design and let everyone see it on Pride Sunday!

Designs will be printed on both black and white T’s. Submissions of color designs are welcome; however, two to three colors that work well with black and white will help us manage costs associated with the increased complexity. Please also make sure to sign your design!

Submit a high-resolution image (jpeg, tif, psd or ai) by sending it to our email address below. March 15, 2017 and include your email address so we can get in touch with you. Remember the design needs to fit on the front or back of a t-shirt. The design becomes the property of Central Oregon Pride, but members of the LGBTQ community (and their friends) in Central Oregon and beyond will wear your design.

Submit your design, full name, phone and email to: pride@humandignitycoalition.org