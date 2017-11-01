“I’ll Be Back!” Schwarzenegger Thriller Celebrates 30 Years

(Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Sunday, November 12 at 7pm the Tower Theatre Foundation celebrates the 30th anniversary of the prophetic action thriller, “The Running Man”. Plus, cinematographer and Tower member, Thomas del Ruth, will share memories and behind-the-scenes stories from the film. The film is set in the year 2017, the economy has collapsed, America has sealed its borders and the government controls all communication. “The Running Man” is a public execution gauntlet staged as a reality gameshow, and its host (Richard Dawson) is the most popular personality in the U.S. “Richard Dawson, in my opinion, stole the show,” recalls del Ruth. “If this was an Academy Award worthy show in any context, he would’ve been nominated for Best Supporting Actor.” The plot turns when wrongly convicted L.A. cop (Arnold Schwarzenegger) exposes the #1 ranked show as “fake news” and promises the viewers, “I’ll be back”. As critics wrote in 1987 for the film’s debut: “Welcome to 2017, when the best men don’t run for president; they run for their lives.”

This screening is presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation. Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

What: “The Running Man”

100 Minutes. Rated R

Tickets: Reserved Seating $17 (includes $3 preservation fee)

When: Sunday, November 12 at 7pm

Where: Tower Theatre – 835 NW Wall Street – Bend, Oregon

541-317-0700 or TowerTheatre.org