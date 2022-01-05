2022 Oregon Winterfest To Offer Unique Family-Fun Activities

Families will be delighted by a feast for the senses at the OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon Winterfest to be held at the Deschutes Expo Center February 18-20. This celebration of ice, fire and light is jam-packed with unique family-fun experiences unparalleled in the Pacific Northwest during this darkest season of the year.

The sparkle trees and magical ice sculpture garden are sure to captivate imaginations of all ages, and throughout the expansive fairgrounds, families will see, hear and have hands-on access to a wide variety of engaging activities.

A prime focal point will be the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry’s (OMSI) Science Festival presented by Lonza , an interactive science-based learning experience. While OMSI is the gold standard for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in the state, the organization rarely offers programming east of the Cascades. Oregon Winterfest is an exception.

“Tables will be filled with brainteasers, science equipment and challenges guaranteed to thrill youngsters, perplex adults and offer an unforgettable science experience for all,” said Erin Bird, program coordinator for OMSI. “The goal is to challenge visitors to think both critically and creatively.”

Bend Science Station Director Dave Bermudez said he expects OMSI to be a key festival draw.

“We are excited to see OMSI host this great opportunity at Oregon Winterfest for youth and families to experience STEM-based learning,” said Bermudez. “We simply don’t have enough resources in our region to meet the demand for this kind of education.”

It’s not all about science, though. Families will be enchanted by the Winterfest Wizard, who will roam the grounds boisterously engaging the crowds. The Hot Cocoa Run, a winter version of PacificSource ’s Kids Rock the Races event, features kids running from station to station to collect the ingredients for a delicious cup of hot cocoa to be enjoyed after the race. Prince and Princess costumes are highly encouraged!

The K9 Kings Flying Dog Show is also not to be missed, featuring ten varieties of breeds, a meet-and-greet area, acrobatic trick dog routines, comedy and ample crowd participation.

These experiences and so many more are accessible to all Oregon Winterfest attendees. Purchase your tickets now at oregonwinterfest.com .