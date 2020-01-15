It’s Love Letter Contest Time!

(Photo | Courtesy of Old Mill District)

The Old Mill District is celebrating the connections that tie us all together with a love letters contest. The letters are fun, original and from the most unexpected sources. Every month, we’ll release a new letter and a new contest. It’s a monthly reminder of what inspires us, what fills our hearts with joy, what puts smiles on our faces.

Enter to Win a Bottle of Wine from Va Piano Vineyards & Naked Winery, along with two wine glasses and a bottle of wine from Ginger’s Kitchenware. Enter here: oldmilldistrict.com/blog/love-letters/january-2020.

Here is an example of a love letter: “Once upon a time I was completely bottled up, afraid to show people who I really was. Would they think I was too complex? Too soft? Too immature? I couldn’t take the rejection. Then you came along and opened up a whole new world. One of swirling and twirling and the clinking of glasses. Of laughter and celebration. Of secret dreams shared around a table. Now that I can finally breathe, I’m embracing the truth that you love me. You really, really love me.”

You can collect extra entries by referring your friends. Refer one friend, you’ll get one extra entry into the contest. Refer two friends, you’ll get two extra entries, etc. Winners will be notified by email and/or phone. One entry per person. Odds of winning determined by number of entries. Entries must be received by 8pm on January 18. Promotion offered by: Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Dr. #422, Bend, 541-312- 0131.

oldmilldistrict.com