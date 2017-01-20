January Art Exhibits — Redmond

Eagle Crest Resort

7525 Falcon Crest Dr., Ste. 100, 541-526-1185

The Art of Alfred A. Dolezal, www.alfreddolezal.com, artofalfreddolezal@gmail.com. Daily, 10am–5pm. Original oils, reproductions, classes, gift shop. The eclectic paintings of Austrian artist, Alfred A. Dolezal combine illuminant colors with alternative visions of reality. These contemporary oils on canvas examine the deeper meaning of life and tell a human interest story. Combining profound messages with thought-provoking imagery and evocative symbolism, they are much more than a painting.

Juniper Brewing Company

1950 SW Badger Ave. #103, jenniferware@rocketmail.com or 541-233-7300

Moments of Consequence, an amazing solo exhibition by artist Terry Solini. Thru January 6. Originally from the San Francisco area, Terry relocated to Oregon in 2003 and now resides in Redmond. After a career in telecommunications, Terry now paints full time producing works filled with recollections from places visited, lives touched and nature enjoyed. Self-taught, Terry has benefited from classes at City College of San Francisco. Terry is enjoying exploring Central Oregon and has been exhibiting his works at many local venues. He has previously exhibited his work at galleries in San Francisco and Auburn, California and Corvallis, Oregon.

www.tsolini.com

Maragas Winery Lattavo Gallery

15523 SW Hwy. 97, Culver, 541-546-5464, www.maragaswinery.com

The caricature art adorning the bottles of Maragas wines was created by Doug Maragas’ mother, Joanne Lattavo, in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. Joanne was an accomplished oil painter with a renowned art gallery. From her collection comes art that will be initially displayed in the Gallery including several paintings by Lattavo, Flynn, Lessig and McDonald.

Redmond Library

827 SW Deschutes Ave., www.redmondfol.org, Linda Barker at lindab@dpls.lib.or.us

The Redmond Library will be hosting an intriguing array of art forms created by Central Oregon artists.

Linda Swindle will be showing her wearable art. Swindle creates through the process of wet Nuno felting. She uses silk, rayon, cotton, wool, and fine Merino wool fibers to fuse them together. Each garment is unique and one of a kind.

Valerie Smith drew her first horse at the age of 5 and hasn’t stopped drawing since. Her objective is to present the horse as a majestic, dynamic animal. Her art is not just a presentation of the horse, it is a celebration!

After retiring from his career as director of education for the Oregon State Department, Jim Goddard continued his passion for learning by taking up oil painting. His lively and creatively framed landscapes are a testament to deepening the joys and excitement of life after 65.

Katie Harris works in brightly colored fused glass making decorative and functional pieces as well as creating unique jewelry.

Maya Johnson fashions wire wrapped button rings using repurposed materials.

In the Silent Reading Room a solo show by Mary Knapp features original paintings. Her style embraces both primitive and abstract styles.

Redmond Third Friday Stroll

January 20 – Central Oregon Spirits

The Third Friday Strolls are to encourage people to come downtown and see what Redmond has to offer. Local products, shops and services are all within reach in the downtown core. This is a great opportunity to socialize with neighbors, meet business owners and keep dollars working in the community we love to call home.

541-923-5191 or karen@visitredmondoregon.com.

Redmond Senior Center

325 NW Dogwood Ave.541-548-6325, lsmith@bendbroadband.com

Joan Ouchdia will present her photography for January. She was born in Alaska and since childhood has been involved in creating arts and crafts in every conceivable media. Her professional life did, and does, include art at every level. Her current works reflect her interest in environmental issues including recycling and reuse of common sports equipment into useful art pieces. Her photography exhibit will explore the wonders of nature.

School House Produce

1430 SW Highland Ave., 541- 504-7112, www.schoolhouseproduce.com

Great watercolors by SageBrushers artist Joan Ouchida.

Silverleaf Cafe

7535 Falcon Crest Dr.

Vivian Olsen has a new wildlife art exhibit of owls, coyotes, a buffalo and more. She is a well known Central Oregon artist and displays her watercolor and pastel paintings of animals in galleries and shows throughout the state.

St. Charles Hospital—Redmond

1253 NW Canal Blvd., 541-548-8131.

Eleven new artists plus local established artists for a total of 81 pieces on second floor, then another 30 on first floor. Fabulous art, photography and mixed media. lindartsy1@gmail.com.