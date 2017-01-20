January Art Exhibits — Sisters

Buffalo Horn Gallery

167 West Sister Park Dr., 541-549-9378

Featuring the work of Ted Lettkeman, Alix and Gary Lynn-Roberts, western oil painter.

Canyon Creek Pottery

310 North Cedar St., 541-390-2449, www.canyoncreekpotteryllc.com

Fine handmade pottery by Kenneth G. Merrill made in Sisters.

Cha For The Finest Gallery

183 East Hood Ave. www.chaforthefinest.com, 541-549-1140

4th Friday Art Stoll in Sisters on January 27, 4-7pm.

Clearwater Art Gallery

303 West Hood, 541-549-4994, www.theclearwatergallery.com

Fourth Friday Art Stroll January 27, 4-6 pm. Exploring Great Artists

Cowgirls & Indians Resale

160 SW Oak St., 541-549-6950

Ongoing exhibit, beads, buttons, vintage jewelry and art.

Hood Avenue Art

357 West Hood Ave., www.hoodavenueart.com, 541-719-1800,

info@hoodavenueart.com

Featured thru January 23: SMALL WONDERS EXHIBIT. Gallery artists share small format works of all media, inviting art collectors to give the gift of art.

Featured January 24 – February 20: ANNUAL OPEN STUDIO SALE. Gallery artists exhibit pieces that document the changes and shifts in their media and subject, all at affordable prices. Collect art by your favorite artist or expand the scope of your collection with work by an artist new to you. Reception on Fourth Friday Art Stroll, January 27, 4-7 pm, live music and refreshments, free and open to the public.

Ken Scott’s Imagination Gallery

222 West Hood Ave., 541-912-0732

Scott’s fabulous designs in metal prompt imagination and admiration, wide ranging decor with hints of other, more romantic eras, to a decidedly whirlwind love affair with the future.

The Jewel

221 West Cascade Ave., 541-549-9388

Ongoing exhibit, jewelry by Mary Jo Weiss.

Jill’s Wild (tasteful!) Women Showroom

207 N Fir St., Ste G, 541-617-6078

Artwork, cards, giftware and ceramics.

Sisters Art Works

204 W Adams, 541-420-9695, www.sistersartworks.com. M-F. 10am-5pm or by appointment. 4th Friday Art Stoll in Sisters on January 27, 4-7pm.

Sisters Gallery and Frame Shop

252 W Hood Ave., 541-549-9552, www.sistersgallery.com

Gallery open 11am-5pm daily, except Sunday, 12-5pm.

Wildlife photographer, Doug Beall.

Studio Redfield

183 East Hood Ave., 541-588-6332

Featuring hand-painted tiles ceramics, art cards, jewelry, abstract paintings and impressionistic landscapes, hand-painted mugs, bright decorative ceramics, wire baskets, tiled end tables, clay tribal masks by Lillian Pitt and chic organic jewelry by Kristin Cahill.

The Porch

243 N Elm St., 541-549-3287, www.theporch-sisters.com

Featuring Casey Gardner’s acrylic paintings.

Things Etc.

Elm & Hood Ave. 541 549-1529 Featuring the incomparable work of Lynn Rothan and 20 assorted artists, most local Central Oregon.

Twigs

331 W Cascade St. 541-549-6061, www.stitchinpost.com

Twigs proudly announces a show provided by the Central Oregon Textile Artists Collective, featuring local fiber artists & Stitchin’ Post employees.