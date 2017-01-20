January Art Exhibits — Sisters

Buffalo Horn Gallery
167 West Sister Park Dr., 541-549-9378
Featuring the work of Ted Lettkeman, Alix and Gary Lynn-Roberts, western oil painter.
Canyon Creek Pottery
310 North Cedar St., 541-390-2449, www.canyoncreekpotteryllc.com
Fine handmade pottery by Kenneth G. Merrill made in Sisters.
Cha For The Finest Gallery
183 East Hood Ave. www.chaforthefinest.com, 541-549-1140
4th Friday Art Stoll in Sisters on January 27, 4-7pm.
Clearwater Art Gallery
303 West Hood, 541-549-4994, www.theclearwatergallery.com
Fourth Friday Art Stroll January 27, 4-6 pm. Exploring Great Artists
Cowgirls & Indians Resale
160 SW Oak St., 541-549-6950
Ongoing exhibit, beads, buttons, vintage jewelry and art.
Hood Avenue Art
357 West Hood Ave., www.hoodavenueart.com, 541-719-1800,
info@hoodavenueart.com
Featured thru January 23: SMALL WONDERS EXHIBIT. Gallery artists share small format works of all media, inviting art collectors to give the gift of art.
Featured January 24 – February 20: ANNUAL OPEN STUDIO SALE. Gallery artists exhibit pieces that document the changes and shifts in their media and subject, all at affordable prices. Collect art by your favorite artist or expand the scope of your collection with work by an artist new to you. Reception on Fourth Friday Art Stroll, January 27, 4-7 pm, live music and refreshments, free and open to the public.
Ken Scott’s Imagination Gallery
222 West Hood Ave., 541-912-0732
Scott’s fabulous designs in metal prompt imagination and admiration, wide ranging decor with hints of other, more romantic eras, to a decidedly whirlwind love affair with the future.
The Jewel
221 West Cascade Ave., 541-549-9388
Ongoing exhibit, jewelry by Mary Jo Weiss.
Jill’s Wild (tasteful!) Women Showroom
207 N Fir St., Ste G, 541-617-6078
Artwork, cards, giftware and ceramics.
Sisters Art Works
204 W Adams, 541-420-9695, www.sistersartworks.com. M-F. 10am-5pm or by appointment. 4th Friday Art Stoll in Sisters on January 27, 4-7pm.
Sisters Gallery and Frame Shop
252 W Hood Ave., 541-549-9552, www.sistersgallery.com
Gallery open 11am-5pm daily, except Sunday, 12-5pm.
Wildlife photographer, Doug Beall.
Studio Redfield
183 East Hood Ave., 541-588-6332
Featuring hand-painted tiles ceramics, art cards, jewelry, abstract paintings and impressionistic landscapes, hand-painted mugs, bright decorative ceramics, wire baskets, tiled end tables, clay tribal masks by Lillian Pitt and chic organic jewelry by Kristin Cahill.
The Porch
243 N Elm St., 541-549-3287, www.theporch-sisters.com
Featuring Casey Gardner’s acrylic paintings.
Things Etc.
Elm & Hood Ave. 541 549-1529 Featuring the incomparable work of Lynn Rothan and 20 assorted artists, most local Central Oregon.
Twigs
331 W Cascade St. 541-549-6061, www.stitchinpost.com
Twigs proudly announces a show provided by the Central Oregon Textile Artists Collective, featuring local fiber artists & Stitchin’ Post employees.