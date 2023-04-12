We’re Going Rogue, Again!

(Photo courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Going Rogue with Rainbow Girls

August 14 – 18, 2023 • Rogue River

We’re thrilled to announce we have once again teamed up with ARTA to bring you Going Rogue — a one-of-a-kind, musical adventure on the Wild and Scenic Rouge River.

River trips are already amazing, multi-sensory experiences; exciting rapids, stunning campsites, tasty meals and fresh air; how could we possibly make them better, you ask? Add the magic, spontaneity and pure joy of nightly, live, riverside music from Rainbow Girls!

Registration is $1,900/person (includes all meals) and limited to 20 participants. Spots will fill quickly — don’t miss out!

About the Band:

Get ready to have a gang of sweet angels, punch you in the heart. Rainbow Girls are an eclectic folk trio hailing from the golden countryside just north of California’s Bay Area. Vanessa May, Erin Chapin and Caitlin Gowdey seamlessly combine soul-touching harmonies, vari-textured instrumentals and poignant, lyrical content into a beautiful sonic tapestry.

