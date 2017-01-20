January New Exhibits — Madras / Prineville

Madras / Warm Springs

Art Adventure Gallery

185 SW Fifth St. 541-475-7701, www.artadventuregallery.com

John Scheideman, Sharon Bean and Lynn Gasner.

The Museum at Warm Springs

2189 U.S. 26, 541-553-3331, www.museumatwarmsprings.org

Annual Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibits Opens January 28-April 2, 2017

Prineville

A.R. Bowman Memorial Museum

246 N Main St., Prineville. 541-447-3715, bowmanmuseum.org

Open Tuesday thru Friday, 10am-5pm, Saturdays 11am-4pm. Ponderosa Pine Capital of the World exhibit anchors the new exhibit space in the expanded museum. It includes The Woods and The Mill, two full size areas that highlight the workers, tools and history of the trade. Native American exhibit brings history of the people and land of Crook County.

Galerie Roger

727 NW Third Street, Prineville, 541-815-9857

January 13 Prineville businesses host the widely acclaimed Art Crawl. Displaying the work of 40+ artists including woodwork, photography, jewelry, watercolors, acrylics, art deco furniture and handmade scarves. Open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.