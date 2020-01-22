Josie Alberts Wins 2020 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle Art Design Contest

(Artwork | Courtesy of Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation)

Local freelance graphic designer Josie Alberts has won the 2020 art design contest for the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle. She will receive a ceramic platter designed by Earhart Studios and a $500 check from MBSEF.

The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is a multi-sport event starting at Mt. Bachelor with alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biking, running, paddling and a sprint to the finish line. The event is the largest fundraiser for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, a nonprofit corporation to support and promote alpine, cross country and snowboard race training for juniors. This year’s event will be May 16, 2020.

For more info, contact molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002.

mbsef.org