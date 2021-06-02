Fun in the Sun! Summer with the Library & So Much More

Create, Read, Explore: Summer with the Library Started June 1

Summer with the Library is back with more fun, more activities, more community outreach — and more prizes! As of June 1, readers and adventurers of all ages can sign up and open the door to a whole season of possibilities. Individuals and families can enroll via the Beanstack app to track reading and activities. Is analog more your style? You can pick up a paper log from any Deschutes Public Library location or download one here.

We know it’s not all about the prizes — but the prizes are pretty great! Just by signing up, kids and teens can pick out a book, and adults get a limited-edition bookmark made by a local artist. Grand prizes include eReaders and gift cards (eReaders donated by Bend Masonic Lodge #139).

Visit our website for answers to frequently asked questions about how to sign up, or stop by any library for more information.

Two Library Locations to Host Drop-in COVID Vaccination Clinics

This month, the Downtown Bend Library and the Redmond Library will host weekly drop-in COVID vaccination clinics coordinated by Deschutes County Health Services. There is no appointment required for these free clinics. Anyone 12 and older is eligible to drop in for a vaccine (kids 12-14 need a parent onsite for permission to receive a vaccine). It’s free and you can drop in for your first dose or your second. (For second doses, only Pfizer will be available; bring your vaccination record with you if you’ve already received a first dose.):

Downtown Bend Library: Wednesdays starting today, June 2, 1-3pm

Redmond Library: Thursdays starting June 3, 9:30-11:30am

For more information about vaccines available in Deschutes County, visit the Deschutes County Health Services website.

Let’s Head Outside! June is Great Outdoors Month

From hiking and biking to camping and paddling, Central Oregon is the best place to be when it comes to Great Outdoors Month! You’ll find resources like guidebooks and maps as well as great programming at your library throughout June to help fuel your adventure. All programs are available online, including Climate Change in the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests, Stories We Tell Ourselves About the Wild and Beginning Birding with Chuck Gates.

All Library Locations are Open; Masks Required

Due to OHA guidelines that direct staff in businesses to check proof of vaccination status of anyone not wearing a mask, the Library requires that all individuals wear masks while in library buildings. Deschutes Public Library does not have plans to create a policy that would put staff members in the position of checking the vaccination status of individuals. We know this is a confusing time for everyone, and we appreciate the community’s patience and assistance as we work to keep library customers and staff members safe. All libraries are now open for browsing, pick-up of holds and access to computer and business resources; please visit our website for hours and locations, as well as current operating procedures.

Take Us With You! Check Out Audiobooks from Your Library

June isn’t just Great Outdoors Month, it’s also Audiobook Appreciation Month — and we have you covered! Whether you’re looking for an audio book to listen to on a road trip or while working in the yard, we have thousands to choose from. You can check out traditional audiobook CDs next time you visit one of our locations, or you can download or stream audiobooks when and where it works for you using Overdrive and the Libby and Hoopla apps. And with Hoopla, there’s never any waiting — just pick your book and voila!, it’s yours for 21 days.

Resource Spotlight: Genealogy

We offer a variety of ways for you to explore the many branches of your family tree. HeritageQuest Online includes more than 4.4 billion records with coverage dating back to the 1700s. My Heritage includes billions of historical documents from more than 48 countries, as well as the Social Security Death Index. When visiting your library, you can also use Ancestry Library Edition, which includes censuses, vital records, immigration records, family histories, military records and more. Visit our history and genealogy page for a full list of offerings.

PROGRAMS IN JUNE

Follow the links below to learn how to access these programs.

New story times are posted every week on our website. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for even more, including STEAM programs and scavenger hunts.

KIDS & FAMILIES

Story Time Activity Pick-Up — Pick up a weekly craft kit for kids from your library; visit our web calendar for locations and days.

Family STEAM: Baseball Science — 6/9

Baseball Activities Grab-and-Go Kits — 6/12, 6/26

Your Next Book: Kids Edition — 6/23

TWEENS/TEENS

Grow Wild Grab-and-Go Kits — 6/5

Make eco-friendly seed bombs to feed pollinators and spread beauty!

Write On! Swag Bags for Teen Writers: Journal Writing — 6/22-6/26

Write On! Journal Writing Edition — 6/29

EN ESPAÑOL

Abogado en la Biblioteca — 6/9, 6/16, 6/23, 6/30

ADULTS

Police and Mental Health Crisis in Deschutes County — 6/3

Climate Change in the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests — 6/9

Lawyer in the Library — 6/9, 6/16, 6/23, 6/30

Stories We Tell Ourselves About the Wild — 6/10

30-Minute Guided Meditation — 6/15

Beginning Birding with Chuck Gates — 6/17

French Troubadour Plays Americana — 6/21

BBQ Beet Salad — 6/24

WRITE HERE

Writing Across Difference: With Beth Alvarado and Kelsey Freeman — 6/8

Weaving Story Threads with Jane Kirkpatrick — 6/13

Ask Emily: A Writing and Fortune-Telling Salon — 6/26 (in-person, outdoor program)

BOOK CLUBS

Sunriver: The Tattooist of Auschwitz — 6/9

Redmond: Calypso — 6/10

Sisters: Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie — 6/10

East Bend: Little Fires Everywhere — 6/15

La Pine: Little Fires Everywhere — 6/15

Sisters: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo — 6/23

Downtown Bend: 99 Nights in Logar — 6/25

