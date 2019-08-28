Kiwanis Splash Pad Opens in Prineville

The kids of Prineville will be making a splash today at the grand opening celebration for the new Kiwanis Splash Pad, aka The Splash.

The Prineville Kiwanis Club is hosting a celebration for the whole community, which will feature hot dogs, shaved ice, fun activities and, of course, playing in the town’s beautiful new public water feature.

The celebration is being held from 3-6pm, with a ribbon cutting at 5:30pm.

The Kiwanis Splash Pad, which broke ground in 2017, was the brainchild of the Prineville Kiwanis Club, which worked with numerous Prineville businesses and community volunteers to bring it to fruition. The Splash Pad is one of numerous projects that the Prineville Kiwanis Club has contributed to the Prineville community. The whole community came together to make The Splash a reality, holding bottle drives, flower sales and other fundraisers. Businesses provided pro-bono services, money and volunteers to make The Splash a reality.

“The Prineville Splash Pad has been a dream in the making for several years, and it’s wonderful to see it now being enjoyed by local kids and families,” said Wayne Looney, Prineville Kiwanis Club. “It’s so much more than just a water feature. It’s a labor of love that was made possible by our entire community, and a true symbol of Prineville coming together for our kids.”

WHO

Wayne Looney, Prineville Kiwanis Club Board of Directors and Splash Pad project manager

Kim Daniels, Chamber Director, Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce

Crook County-area kids and their families

VISUALS

Kids playing and cooling off in the Splash Pad

Kids and families enjoying free hot dogs, shaved ice and fun activities

The ribbon-cutting event with Wayne Looney, Prineville Kiwanis Club, and Kim Daniels, Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce

WHEN

Wednesday, August 28, 3-6pm

Ribbon cutting: 5:30pm

WHERE

Kiwanis Splash Pad

500 NE Court St., Prineville

prinevillekiwanis.org