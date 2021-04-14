Bend Pianist Julie Hanney Releases Third Album

(Julie Hanney | Photos courtesy of Julie Hanney)

Julie Hanney, a composer and pianist from Bend, released her third album in January of 2021 with Heart Dance Records and the album is continuing to make a splash in the world of peaceful piano music. The Phoenix, Arizona record company operates with the goal of creating music to help with healing, relaxation and meditation. Julie’s album, Where the Ocean Meets the Sky, dedicated to her mother who passed away in 2020, is a sonic journey of melodies and emotions that transport the listener. Reviewer Rob Benny wrote in On the Fringes of Sound, “Her technical prowess allows her to compose and record with such depth that it isn’t even necessary to add any additional instruments or orchestration to any of these selections. The music is so vividly expressive, I end up finding myself in another place where the music portrays the very landscape I imagine myself in.”

Her songs have been added to Whisperings Solo Piano Radio along with a select group of some of the top pianists in the world including Chad Lawson, David Lanz, Fiona Joy Hawkins, Michelle McLaughlin and Michael Logozar. She can also be heard on the radio stations River of Calm, Peaceful Radio, Midnight Rain, Radio Nature, Northern Lights and more.

With a unique style that is both peaceful and intriguing, she has been described as a wonderful combination of George Winston and Erik Satie. Her three albums can be found on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and virtually all streaming sites, and are available for purchase on Amazon and bandcamp.com.

Julie is recording her next album to be released with Heart Dance Records in the summer of 2021. She hopes to resume live concerts in Central Oregon and beyond this year, as well. Prior to the pandemic she created a series of Peace Through Music concerts with area musical artists that had to be put on hold after the first one. She hopes to resume these concerts this year as well. You can learn more about Julie and her upcoming albums, concerts and more on her website: Julie Hanney – Pianist, Composer, Performer (juliehanneypiano.com)

