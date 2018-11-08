The Ultimate Guide to Mastering 100 Essential Outdoor and Fishing Knots

While children turn to technology, the age-old and practical skill of knot-tying is clearly still a popular one!

John Sherry, one of the world’s leading knot-tying educators, has sold over 1,000,000 copies of his Pro-Knot cards: sets of waterproof, plastic, quick-reference cards you can take literally anywhere.

Now, these cards come in a book! A set of the popular “Knot Cards” come partnered in a beautiful hard cover book with 100 full-color step-by-step illustrations, including clever uses and other essential information about the knots. Also included is a paracord practice rope. Anyone who reads and practices with this book will learn how to confidently tie and use 100 useful knots. Perfect for camping, boating, climbing and fishing, this is a great prompt and guide for families to learn a skill that they can use on all of their future adventures.

About the Author: Sherry has been illustrating and writing about knots for more than 25 years. His knot illustrations are used for training by the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, municipal fire departments, scout troops, sailing schools, utility companies and many search and rescue organizations. He is president of Pro-Knot, a company that publishes waterproof plastic knot cards for fishermen, boaters, campers and anyone that finds themselves with a rope in hand, and has sold over one million of the popular knot card sets. Sherry is a member of the International Guild of Knot Tyers and lives in Bend with his wife and daughter, where he enjoys fly fishing, hiking, camping and maintaining one of the internet’s most popular knot tying websites, netknots.com.