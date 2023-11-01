COCC Afrocentric Club Workshop Blends Poetry, Performance

(Micah Bournes is a Los Angeles-based poet, musician and photographer | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Afrocentric student club is hosting a free spoken word workshop, Amplifying Your Voice, with poet Micah Bournes from 4:30-6:30pm on Thursday, November 9, in the Hitchcock Auditorium on the Bend campus. Space is limited; contact Marcus LeGrand at mlegrand2@cocc.edu to secure a spot.

Spoken word is performance-oriented poetry, and participants will explore rhyme, improvisation and wordplay, with guidance on how to create a piece for an audience. Bournes, a Los Angeles-based poet, musician, photographer and graffiti artist, centers his work on themes of culture, justice and faith. He is a published author and has released six studio albums.

For additional information, contact Marcus LeGrand, Afrocentric program coordinator, at 541-330-4376 or mlegrand2@cocc.edu.

