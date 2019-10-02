Know Horror this October at Deschutes Public Library

(Image / Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Thrills and chills are headed this way as we delve into everything horror in October at Deschutes Public Library. Hear tales of gruesome murders and ghostly hauntings right here in Oregon. Get goosebumps with performances of The Evil Dead and The Canterville Ghost by local thespians. This month-long dive into all things horror wraps up with a professional storyteller spinning spooky tales and an exploration of Edgar Allan Poe’s last days. All programs are free and open to the public.

Oregon Ghost Stories

Join historian and paranormal investigator Rocky Smith for a presentation of history, folklore and the paranormal. Rocky will share ghost stories from his years of experience investigating haunted places. He has compiled hundreds of chilling tales from all over the Northwest and from his hometown of Oregon City. Rocky will share some of his own unique experiences and will talk about some of most haunted places from around the state, including Deschutes County.

Thursday, October 10 7pm  Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend *

Friday, October 11 Noon  Sisters Library | 110 North Cedar Street, Sisters

Evil Dead: The Musical Sneak Peek

Join us for a sneak peak of this wildly popular and darkly funny musical. Evil Dead: The Musical is back and packed with your favorite things including death, dismemberment and dance numbers! The tale is the same: five college students go off to an old, abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them into hilarious, blood-soaked zombies. Our hero Ash must save the day, armed with a chainsaw for a hand and a shotgun.

Saturday, October 12 4pm  Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Sunday, October 13 3pm • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Origins and Cultural Significance of Vampires

Why have vampire stories been a popular form of entertainment in American culture? How did folklore about vampires develop, and what connections can we draw between past folklore and contemporary popular culture in the U.S.? In this talk, Stephanie André explores historical and geographical influences on vampire folklore as well as the significance of vampire stories, specifically The Vampire Diaries, in the U.S.

Saturday, October 12 noon  East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Murder as History

What does violent crime tell us about our past and present? Author and criminal historian JD Chandler discusses the study of murder and history. He will emphasize the historic role of murder in Oregon’s past, including famous murders in Portland and Central Oregon. JD Chandler lives and works in Portland and has published four books of Portland history and written several novels and short stories.

Monday, October 14 noon  Redmond Library | 527 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond *

Monday, October 14 6pm  Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

The Canterville Ghost Preview at Cascades Theatrical Company

An average American family acquires historic old Canterville Chase—complete with a ghost! Sir Simon, the sporting spirit, succeeds in making life miserable. Find out what happens when the Americans strike back in this play by Tim Kelly, directed by Molly Choate. Cascades Theatrical’s All Aspects Teen Theatre provides opportunities to local teens in acting, directing, designing, writing and technical applications for the stage.

Thursday, October 17 6:30pm  Cascades Theatrical Company | 148 NW Greenwood Avenue, Bend

Stories to Rattle Your Bones

Feeling brave? Come listen to ancient tales guaranteed to chill the blood and tingle the spine. Throughout time, humans have seemed to enjoy a good scare. If you’re brave enough, come listen to ancient tales from the British Isles and other frightening places of the imagination. Award-winning storyteller and author of folklore Heather McNeil presents this hair-raising program.

Wednesday, October 30 10am  Sunriver Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Wednesday, October 30 6pm • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

History Pub Encore: The Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe

Explore the life, the legacy and lugubrious last days of Edgar Allan Poe. Actor, lecturer and Poe expert Alastair Morley Jaques, who has played America’s dark master of the macabre and original literary bad boy on the stage for more than a decade, will present the documented historical facts about Poe’s final hours and discuss some of the leading theories that have been put forth by Poe scholars regarding Poe and his last days.

Wednesday, October 30 noon  East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats, seating or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032. Programs marked with * feature American Sign Language interpretation.

deschuteslibrary.org