Come Celebrate Central Oregon

Attend the largest FREE festival Central Oregon has ever seen!

The largest cross-cultural, bi-lingual Christian celebration to ever be held in Central Oregon is coming on July 15th, 2023 from 2PM – 10PM

10x Catalyst Groups has the honor of partnering with Mike Silva International in offering this event to our region. It’s FREE for everyone. Bring your entire family and friends! The event will be conducted in English and Spanish. Registration is not required. Tickets are not required. Just show up. Join us for all or part of the event.

The best-selling Christian music and dance performers are internationally known:

Skillet

Danny Gokey

We Are Messengers

Christine D’Clario

Exiles Dance Group

There has never been a collection of artists for one event like this in Central Oregon…especially for a FREE event.

Here is a link to the website where you can find the schedule of activities and get more information.

Celebrate Central Oregon

This is a massive event! If you feel like volunteering to help, there are plenty of fun opportunities for all ages. You can sign up to volunteer here. We are in great need for set up/tear down, safety team, and cleanup help.

Please feel free to reach out to John Garren if you have any questions on volunteering for the event, email jgarren32@gmail.com

celebratecentralor.org